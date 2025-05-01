Tobu Railway Announces New Prices, New Benefits for Nikko Pass

Tobu Railway has announced changes to the prices and benefits of its popular Nikko Pass rail passes for international visitors. These changes, reflecting updated fares by related operators, came into effect for passes used from April 20, 2025.

The Nikko Pass offers international tourists convenient and cost-effective access to one of Japan’s most scenic and culturally significant regions—Nikko. Famous for its World Heritage sites, natural landscapes and spiritual heritage, Nikko is a compelling destination just two hours from Tokyo.

Affected Passes and Revisions

Nikko Pass all area

Revised fares for Tobu Railway

Updated discounts for Tobu Bus , Nikko Kotsu (local buses), Lake Chuzenji sightseeing cruises and low emission buses

, (local buses), sightseeing cruises and low emission buses New Benefits: Free day-use bathing at Nikko Astraea Hotel (available all year, one-time use only) Four-ride lift ticket at Nikko Yumoto Ski Resort (winter only)

New Pricing (year-round): Adults: ¥8,000 (around $55) Children: ¥4,000 (around $27.50)



Nikko Pass world heritage area

Revised fares for Tobu Railway and Tobu Bus

New Pricing: Adults: ¥3,000 (around $20.60) Children: ¥1,500 (around $10.30)

Both passes can be purchased at the following locations: Tobu Tourist Information Centre Asakusa Tobu Tourist Information Centre Ikebukuro Asakusa Station Sales counters of contracted travel agencies (domestic and overseas) Available via Klook website and app (digital ticket format) Available through overseas travel agencies contracted via JTR web (digital ticket format) AC Hotel Tokyo Ginza and Courtyard By Marriott Tokyo Ginza Hotel (hotel front desk)—only available for Nikko Pass all area at present



Nikko is a destination that combines natural beauty with deep cultural roots. Highlights include the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Nikko Toshogu Shrine, the ornate mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu, and tranquil walking trails through forests and mountains. In the warmer months, visitors can enjoy lakeside cruises on Lake Chuzenji, hikes through scenic gorges and refreshing dips in natural hot springs. Come winter, Nikko transforms into a snowy escape ideal for skiing, snowshoeing and relaxing in warm onsen baths.

Good go know: Tobu Top Tours offers comprehensive travel planning for those wishing to explore Nikko and beyond. For full details visit www.tobu.co.jp.

