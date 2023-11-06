Exodus Adventure Travels Unveils “Private Group Adventures”

Exodus Adventure Travels has launched “Private Group Adventures,” special getaways for those looking to travel when they want, where they want, and in the company of those who matter most. With no set departures, Exodus will customize travel dates to meet each group’s needs, with a range of options and itineraries for every type of traveler.

Who travels as a private group?

Women’s only groups – Female travelers represent 55 percent of all of Exodus’ clients, with a growing trend of women booking more active adventures. Recommended trip: Grab some gal pals and explore Tuscany ’s famed hills

Bike and cycling clubs – Cycling organizations, bike clubs, or bike shops have endless private group potential. Friends who cycle together at home can now also do it abroad. Recommended trip: Experience the real Vietnam by bike with fellow pedalers

Special interest groups – Whether clients are photographers, members of food & wine clubs, a book club, birdwatchers, wildlife enthusiasts, and more, Exodus offers a range of adventures to suit every niche. Recommended trip: Culture- or wildlife-focused adventures

Friend groups/reunions – Groups of friends or couples traveling together make up one of Exodus’ most popular private group segment. Recommended trip: Create lasting memories on Exodus’ “ Portugal: Walking & Wine Premium Adventure ” or “ Walking on the Greek Islands ” trips

Walking clubs and hiking groups – Exodus’ many walking adventures allow those who enjoy walking or hiking the great outdoors to take their passion worldwide. Recommended trip: Discover the highlights of Italy ’s famed Amalfi Coast on foot

Multi-generational family groups – Now, more than ever, we cherish our family time, with many looking to reunite in style on an epic bucket-list adventure. Recommended trip: A week’s escape for the whole family in vibrant Costa Rica

Fitness enthusiasts – Exodus has put together trips for spin classes, personal trainers, gyms, and yoga studios; it has even had groups for snowshoers and cross-country skiers. Recommended trip: Any trip that gets the heart racing, such as a hiking or cycling adventure

Garden clubs, wildlife enthusiasts environmental groups – Make a difference and have fun doing it Recommended trip: “ Italian Apennines: Walks & Wildlife ” or discover Costa Rica ’s wildlife

Charity challenge groups – What better way to raise money for a cause than by taking on a challenge? Exodus welcomes the chance to help guests give back. Recommended trip: The ascent of Kilimanjaro on the much less-trekked Lemosho Route



Key information

Trips available as private departures: Most all of Exodus’ adventures are available as private departures, however there are some that cannot for logistical reasons.

Minimum group size: Exodus requires a minimum of eight travelers for a private group; seven or less can travel together on an existing Exodus departure. For maximum group size, it is the same as the maximum group size for scheduled departures to offer a true Exodus experience, however slight larger group sizes may be requested.

Larger groups (20+ travelers): For groups of 20 or more, culture- and wildlife-focused trips are the best bet. To align with safety protocols, hiking and cycling tours cannot accommodate larger groups.

Itinerary changes: Exodus can only offer private departures of existing itineraries. Of these, there are over 500 trips to choose from.

Pre/post tour accommodation & other extras: Exodus can arrange the same extras as are normally offered on group departures with pricing as per the group departure pricing. This includes pre/post tour accommodation, e-bikes (where applicable) and private transfers.

For more information, visit www.exodustravels.com.

