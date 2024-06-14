Scott Dunn Expands Asia Portfolio with Launch of South Korea Itineraries

cott Dunn has expanded its portfolio by launching four itineraries to South Korea. The move comes as demand for travel to Asia has surged, with a 42 percent year-on-year rise in global inquiries for Asian destinations among Scott Dunn guests in 2024.

Here's what you need to know:

For Foodies

Among the itineraries are an 11-night "Epic South Korea" itinerary. Travelers embarking on this adventure will indulge in the culinary offerings of Seoul and Busan with a coastal break on Jeju Island.

Beginning with a guided tour of Gwangjang Market and Mangwon Market’s street food stalls, with a food scene rivaling that of Japan, travelers can eat their way through the market, visiting food stalls as seen on Netflix’s “Somebody Feed Phil” and Korea’s “Running Man.” For a more formal affair, guests can enjoy a traditional Korean Tea Ceremony that dates back over a thousand years.

Design aficionados can explore Seoul’s Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Seoul Sky Observatory, and The Hyundai Mall in the vibrant Hongdae neighborhood—Korea’s first eco-friendly, future-concept department store.

Onwards to Busan, travelers will have the chance to visit Jagalchi Fish Market—the largest in all of Korea, brimming with fresh fish from the morning catch—for a personalized experience, allowing market goers to walk the catch of their choosing upstairs to the chef’s counter to be prepared just how they’d like it. Travelers will end the trip on Jeju Island, soaking up the coastal Korean lifestyle. They will visit the Seongsan Ilchul Peak, a large volcanic crater located at the top of Seongsan Ilchulbong, which offers sea views. From there, they will head to Seongeup Folk Village in the Seopjikoji peninsula, which is located at the foot of Halla Mountain. A traditional small town, dating back to 1410, travelers will catch a glimpse of a time gone by. The traditional stone homes within the village have been passed down from generation to generation, including treasures such as residential houses, Confucian shrines and schools.

For Adventurous Families

For families looking for an immersive cultural experience, Scott Dunn is offering a nine-night "Family Adventure in South Korea" itinerary, which offers tailored experiences in Seoul and Busan. The adventure begins with a five-night stay at Four Seasons Seoul. From here, families can enjoy a full-day guided tour of Seoul’s bustling streets, food markets, cafes and historical landmarks, including the Gyeongbok Palace, one of the largest of the five palaces that reside in Seoul.

While at the palace, families can take part in a special Hanbok-wearing experience, the traditional dress of South Korea. Next stop is Bukchon Hanok Village to offer a glimpse into the country's rich cultural past, famed for its traditional Korean houses, known as hanoks. Families can join in with a traditional tea ceremony in one of the homes before traveling on to Insadong Antique Street, full of galleries and traditional restaurants. The next day a private K-pop dance class has been included for a fun activity for all ages.

Heading South to Busan, travelers will enjoy some relaxation at the Centum City Spa Land. Consisting of 22 spas fed by two different all-natural springs, families will have a chance to experience 13 distinctively themed Jjimjilbang and saunas and an open-air foot spa. Another highlight of the region is the Busan International Film Festival Square and its impressive Walk of Fame. This is Busan’s modern movie district, featuring not only movie theaters but also shops and leisure facilities, attracting growing numbers of young visitors.

The next morning, travelers will embark on a guided tour of the Gamcheon Cultural Village—formerly the ‘slums’ of Busan, today the area is a myriad of thriving streets, featuring a complex of colorful houses built in a staircase fashion on the foothills of the coastal mountains.

For the Ultimate Asian Adventure

Adventurers seeking to check more than one destination off their Asia bucket list can pair their introduction to South Korea with the likes of Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia or Vietnam. For a tale of two cities famous for culture, food and nightlife, travelers can start in Japan for immersive tours and sights through Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka during Scott Dunn’s 15-night "Journey Through Japan and South Korea" adventure. Guests will meet geishas, take part in traditional tea ceremonies, and eat their way through Japan’s delicacies. Heading onward to Seoul, travelers can browse the capital city’s traditional cafes and food markets, see the National Museum of Korea and Seoul Sky, located atop the tallest building in Korea (and fifth-largest in the world).

Newlyweds or those simply wanting a balance between a city adventure and island escape may opt for Scott Dunn’s 11-night "South Korea and the Philippines Honeymoon." Starting in Busan, Scott Dunn will guide travelers through its neighborhoods and landmarks before catching a ride on the Songdo Marine Cable Car over the ocean between Songnim National Park and Amnam Park. In Seoul, honeymooners will visit Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of the five palaces in the capital city. After three days of sightseeing and eating their way through the Mangwon district and beyond, couples will spend five nights in Siargao Island in the Philippines.

To learn more, www.scottdunn.com.

Related Stories

Banyan Group Announces Debut of Cassia Sokcho in South Korea

Palace Hotel Tokyo Debuts "Best of Japan" Experiences

ETS Tours Launches New Faith-Based Itineraries Across Asia for 2025

InsideAsia Tours Launches New “Culinary Korea” Itinerary