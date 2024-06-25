Air France Opens New Lounge at LAX

Air France has announced the opening of a new lounge in the Tom Bradley terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. This lounge is dedicated to Air France’s La Première, Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, and is also open to eligible customers of KLM and SkyTeam partner airlines. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the lounge has a surface area of nearly 12,000 square feet and seats 172 passengers.

At the heart of the lounge, a dining area showcases French cuisine. Reminiscent of Parisian-style brasseries, it offers hot or cold options, savory or sweet dishes, and vegetarian menus. Additionally, a chef prepares dishes on request in an open kitchen. The bar additionally offers a range of French wines and champagnes, spirits and local beers, as well as cocktails and mocktails.

The new lounge also houses a spa treatment area by Clarins, which has been an Air France partner for nearly 20 years. It offers two cabins, and a choice of three free facial treatments, namely anti jetlag, instant detox and illuminating eye-care, designed to relieve stress. The spa will be open from September 2024, every day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Customers traveling in the La Première cabin will have access to a private area in the lounge. Offering a view of the runways, it can seat 12 guests and has its own private dining area. In the Clarins area, La Première customers can also choose a “de-stress” treatment designed exclusively for them.

Flying Blue Ultimate customers also have access to an area entirely reserved for them. Close to the dining area, this alcove offers large armchairs. Out of sight, another area is dedicated to relaxation and rest, alongside a work area with large ergonomic armchairs, and a closed-off cabin for making calls in the lounge. The reception area is equipped with eligibility kiosks for easier access. There is also free Wi-Fi and numerous electric and USB sockets near the seats. Shower cubicles are available throughout the day. Additionally, digital press is available on the Air France Play app.

This summer, Air France is offering up to 26 flights a week between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Los Angeles International Airport, including 21 operated with Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft equipped with La Première suites. Up to five flights a week also connect Los Angeles airport to Papeete (Tahiti).

For more information, visit www.airfrance.us.

Related Stories

American Reverses Course on NDC Implementation, Rewards Program

Avianca Renews Business Class Experience in Europe and Americas

JetBlue's "Blue Basic" Fare to Include Free Carry-On Bag Soon

Cathay, Singapore Airlines Team Up on Sustainability Initiatives