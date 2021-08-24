Alitalia Is Ceasing Operations October 14

Alitalia is stopping ticket sales and, as a consequence, interrupting flight activities starting from October 15, 2021. The announcement follows the sale of the ‘Aviation’ branch of ‘Alitalia - Società Aerea Italiana Spa’ to the fully public owned company Italia Trasporto Aereo S.p.A.

As a result, Alitalia is offering passengers holding a ticket for flights purchased by and not after August 24, 2021, with a travel date from October 15, 2021, to/from any destination/origin worldwide, that have been canceled, the forms of assistance and reimbursement below, of their choice:

Change of booking (rebooking or rerouting, or modification of the itinerary to reach the original destination or return to the point of origin of the trip), without fare integration, on a flight that can be used by the passenger, by October 14, 2021 (final date of return);

Change of destination with possible fare integration, to travel by October 14, 2021 (final date of return). There is no refund for differences in the fare.

Change of destination will only be possible for tickets that are in Italy, for destinations that are in Italy; and for tickets that are international, for destinations that are international.

Passengers can also request the full refund, without penalty, of the price at which the ticket was purchased or the residual value of the ticket for the journey not yet made.

Passengers in possession of MilleMiglia award tickets with a travel date from October 15, 2021 to/from any destination/origin around the world, booked on a canceled flight, can contact the call center to rebook without penalty on Alitalia flights or flights operated by SkyTeam Partners and other Frequent Flyer Partners by October 14, 2021 (last date of return); or request a change of destination, with mileage integration if necessary, on either operational AZ flights or operational flights of SkyTeam Partners and other Frequent Flyer Partners to fly within October 14, 2021 (last date of return).

Passengers who want to give up the trip can request the re-credit of the miles, the refund of taxes and surcharges, by clicking on the link present in the cancelation notification message.

For more information, visit www.alitalia.com.

