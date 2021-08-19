United Adds 3,000 COVID Testing Locations to Mobile App, Website

United customers can now access even more COVID testing locations—including more than 3,000 new Walmart and Albertson Companies locations across the U.S.—through the airline's website and mobile app in the “Travel Ready Center.” Customers can now book COVID-19 testing appointments at more than 3,800 total testing providers powered by Accenture technology and the CLX Health's TrustAssure network and have their results delivered within four to 48 hours of their test and directly submitted to United's website and mobile app to be reviewed for their flight.

United gives customers destination-specific travel requirements and the ability to upload country-specific required forms, testing results and vaccination records, all within its app and on its website. To date, nearly 3.3 million vaccination records, test results and destination entry forms have been submitted through United's online platforms, according to the airline.

What you need to know: Through United's “Travel Ready Center,” customers can view a list of localized, eligible COVID testing locations, now including select Albertsons Companies and Walmart locations, as well as additional popular drug store, pharmacy chains and local healthcare providers across the country. Customers can then select their preferred location and schedule an appointment directly through United's website or mobile app. Once the test is reviewed, customers will see a status indicator informing them that they are "travel-ready" and can receive their mobile boarding pass.

Further, the airline plans to continue to expand its offering, including adding international testing sites for customers flying to the U.S. In addition, United has set up a program that allows for international travelers to bring a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved COVID test with them, self-administer while abroad and return home through a collaboration with Abbott.

Visit www.united.com.

Related Stories

Emirates and Airlink Expand Partnership

Iberia Integrates With ARC

Alaska Airlines Adds Three Flights From San Francisco to Mexico

JetBlue Begins Service Between New York and London