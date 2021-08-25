American Airlines to Reopen Premium Flagship Lounges

American Airlines has announced the reopening of its Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining, where customers can not only enjoy premium dining experiences on the ground, but also have more ways to access the lounges and recognizable touches from the inflight experience.

At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 8, the Flagship Lounge reopens on September 14, while the Flagship First Dining experience reopens on September 16. While at the Miami International Airport (MIA) Concourse D, the Flagship Lounge will reopen on September 28, while the Flagship First Dining experience will be open to customers on September 30.

Other locations to reopen the Flagship experiences later this fall include Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Terminal 4, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal D and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Terminal 3.

American has also brought in James Beard Foundation chefs to serve creative fare to guests at Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining. Each location will include a renowned local chef who will present exclusive offerings at their hometown lounge.

Offering premium amenities and services, the Flagship Lounges can be accessed by customers depending on elite status or if they are traveling in a premium cabin on a qualifying flight. Hawaii has been added to the airlines’ list and eligible customers in Flagship First and Flagship Business will be able to access the Flagship experience. Customers flying in Flagship First on qualifying international or transcontinental flights will also have access to Flagship First Dining located within the Flagship Lounge. American became the first airline to open a restaurant-style dining experience on the ground in 2017.

The airline has also reopened its Admiral’s Club lounges in U.S. cities and select international locations, where customers traveling on an American Airlines or oneworld alliance ticketed flight may also purchase a day pass to an Admiral’s Club.

The new enhancements to Flagship Lounges include D.S. & Durga hand soap and lotions in the restrooms. Shower suites will now have Dyson Supersonic hair dryers to enhance the premium guest experience. This summer, American introduced new amenity kits for premium cabin customers in partnership with Shinola and D.S. & Durga.

