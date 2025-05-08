Great Rail Journeys Acquired By Vitruvian Partners

Great Rail Journeys has been acquired by U.K.-based private equity firm Vitruvian Partners. Great Rail Journeys is the parent company of Chicago-based Vacations By Rail, a North American small group and independent tour operator. The acquisition will see the departure of previous investors Duke Street Capital, while the current management team, led by Great Rail Journeys’ CEO Dave Riley, will remain.

Great Rail Journeys was founded in York, England in 1973 as a family-run business focused on rail tours for U.K. travelers in the U.K. and Europe, and grew to its current position of offering more than 400 itineraries around the world. In 2019, it acquired Vacations by Rail to tap into the growing United States travel interest.

Vitruvian Partners is a global investor in the travel and travel tech sector, with current investments including Travel Counsellors, Sykes Cottages, Civitatis, Klook and OAG, in addition to prior investments in Skyscanner and JacTravel.

Ben Johnson, partner at Vitruvian Partners, said, “We are excited to partner with Dave and his team and share their ambition for the company to become the global market leader in escorted travel for those who enjoy discovering magical destinations by rail and river.”

The Great Rail Journeys family of brands has grown transactional values by extending its range of tours. The U.S. acquisition of Vacations By Rail will enhance the company’s more than 50 years of experience as a global tour operator. This acquisition by Vitruvian Partners will further the momentum seen across the U.K. and U.S. markets.

For more information, visit www.vacationsbyrail.com.

Related Stories

Brightline Launches First Loyalty Program with Antavo

Rocky Mountaineer Rebrands American Southwest Train

Railbookers Group Celebrates Return of “Rail Week” This May

Tobu Railway Announces New Prices, New Benefits for Nikko Pass