TAP Air Portugal Receives Four-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating From Skytrax

TAP Air Portugal announced it has received a four-star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, in recognition of its “Clean&Safe” program, ensuring the safest travel environment for its customers, following a global audit conducted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating agency.

This audit evaluates airlines’ safety protocols, primarily the effectiveness and consistency of safety and hygiene measures implemented to protect costumers and staff from COVID-19. These measures include the cleaning and disinfection procedures at the airport and on-board aircraft, special signage, physical distancing recommendations, wearing of masks, and provision of hand sanitizer.

Skytrax, according to TAP’s announcement, currently conducts the world’s only assessment and certification of COVID-19-related airline health and safety measures that are based on both professional and scientific investigations on standards being provided by airlines. The inspection and analysis of TAP COVID-19 hygiene and safety protocols include references to International Civil Aviation Organization, European Union Aviation Safety Agency, International Air Transport Association and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety guidelines, with ATP testing to verify cleanliness.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, TAP has adjusted its routines and implemented new procedures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all customers during their travels. Measures including deeper cleaning and disinfection, simplified onboard service and new measures at the airport combined with an already sterile and safe onboard environment given the existing air quality and cabin configuration.

Travelers can see the full breakdown of how TAP fared at its airports, lounges, onboard the flight and more at www.skytraxratings.com.

Related Stories

TAP Air Portugal Adds North America Flights, Testing in Lisbon

Pegasus Airlines Becomes First in Turkey to Use IATA Travel Pass

Brussels Airlines Adds New Vacation Destinations

United Airlines Adds New Flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland