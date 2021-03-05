Avoya Travel Pays Out Reward to Agencies Through Commission Incentive

Avoya Travel announced it will be paying additional commission overrides to qualifying independent agencies in the Avoya Travel Network based on 2020 earned commission levels. Avoya launched the commission growth incentive in the first quarter of 2020 to extremely positive feedback from the Avoya Network; it was designed to reward independent agencies that generated high levels of commission growth with additional commission override payments. While several agencies were able to reach the original growth levels despite the tumultuous nature of sales in 2020 due to COVID-19, Avoya decided to lower the 2020 levels for the entire Avoya Network, resulting in significant payments to many Independent Agencies.

Avoya, it said in a press announcement, recognized that loosening the conditions of the commission growth incentive was a powerful way to continue to support its agencies by putting money directly into their hands.

The program was originally designed to pay out independent agencies based on specific commission growth levels in 2020 compared to 2019 commissions. The intention of the incentive was for a large portion of the Avoya Network to qualify for the commission override payments based on the historic period of growth and sales momentum Avoya had going into 2020. With the decrease in commission payments caused by the global suspension of leisure travel in 2020, Avoya removed the growth thresholds outlined in the program, which allowed for several more independent agencies to qualify for payments based on 2020 commissions than the original terms would have.

While Avoya’s commission growth incentive was based on high levels of growth for independent agencies in its network for 2020, Avoya has an additional program open to all agency owners in the network that it has been running for over a decade called Instant Commission. With Instant Commission, agencies can choose to take a commission advance on future bookings for a nominal fee. Avoya has paid out over $1 million in advanced commissions since the program’s inception and members of the Avoya Network have utilized Instant Commission throughout the pandemic to assist in covering their agency’s costs of operations.

Avoya also developed several initiatives during the pandemic aimed at supporting its member agencies, including waiving all Independent Agency fees for four months, offering access to expert legal and accounting assistance through the Avoya CARES program, and a limited-time promotion that currently waives Avoya’s affiliation fee for new qualified travel agencies.

Visit www.avoyanetwork.com.

