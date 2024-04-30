Classic Vacations Announces Plans for Global Travel Advisor Day

Classic Vacations has announced the launch of its “National Travel Advisor Appreciation Week” ahead of Global Travel Advisor Day approaching on May 1.

Classic Vacations kicks things off on April 30 with a “Travel Advisor Appreciation Webinar” at 1 p.m. PST/4 p.m. EST. During the webinar led by Classic Vacations’ vice president of sales, Marilyn Cairo, guests will learn what sets the tour operator apart in luxury travel, how the platform benefits the modern-day travel advisor, as well as information about upcoming innovations and new products offered by Classic Vacations.

Throughout the week, Classic Vacations will host additional giveaways via social media and email newsletters. Participating travel advisors will have the opportunity to win a three-night stay at Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu, HI (one winner will be announced). To enter the contest, post a picture to social media showing how you spend your Royalty Rewards, tag Classic Vacations, and use #CVAdvisorWeek between Monday, April 29 and Thursday, May 2.

Classic Vacations will also offer three bottles of champagne (three winners will be announced). To enter, complete the scavenger hunt in the email sent on April 29 by May 2.

Winners of all giveaways will be announced on Friday, May 3 over email and social media.

For more information, visit www.classicvacations.com.

