International Travel to Soar This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving just a week away, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of Americans are planning at least one overnight trip that's 50-plus miles away from their home between November 2024 and January 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Enterprise Mobility. Of those trips, 55 percent are planned to take place on the road this holiday season.

More Americans also plan to travel abroad this season, a trend driven by younger travelers, with 10 percent of trips planned to be international—up three points year over year. The increase is being driven by Gen Z and Millennial travelers who are showing a 4 percent increase in planned international travel over the year prior. Gen Z and Millennial travelers also are planning to take more trips on average (1.9) than Gen X (1.6) and Baby Boomers (1.5).

According to the survey, 34 percent of travelers are planning to fly to their destination this year. The top locations for those who indicated they are traveling domestically include Florida (12 percent), California (10 percent) and New York (7 percent), while the top locations for those who indicated they are traveling internationally include Mexico (11 percent), Canada (9 percent) and the U.K. (7 percent).

For more information, visit enterprisemobility.com.

