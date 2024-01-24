Internova Travel Group Concludes "PLUS" Event in Newport Beach

Internova Travel Group brought back its Internova PLUS event for the second consecutive year. The newly opened Pendry Newport Beach in California hosted the multi-day meeting January 16-19. The group of 125 luxury travel advisors was selected from each of Internova’s brands, including ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection, Nexion Travel Group, Travel Leaders Network and CTS of Mexico City. Advisors were chosen based on their production, growth potential and accomplishments. Collectively, they represent over $500 million in luxury travel bookings. Additionally, 125 partners from across the travel industry were invited to participate.

With this year’s theme of “Find Your Place,” Internova PLUS was designed to push the boundaries of traditional events with programming that provides a range of experiences in which advisors and partners can meet, share knowledge and forge new relationships as they work to better serve their clients and explore what’s ahead for luxury travel.

Day 1 started at the afternoon registration lounge, where attendees sipped champagne and created their signature fragrance. An evening poolside reception hosted by Montage brought everyone together in a casual setting.

Day 2 began with a candid conversation between Internova Travel Group CEO J.D. O’Hara and EVP, Partner Relations Albert Herrera, who discussed Internova’s plans for the future and what excites them about the year ahead. Next, small groups of advisors and partners took on critical industry topics and best practices in focused Think Tank sessions, followed by an al fresco lunch, networking appointments and personal, family-style dinners at venues throughout the Pendry.

Day 3 saw a morning of networking meetings, an outdoor lunch and an afternoon of immersive local experiences ranging from whale-watching, canoeing and museum outings, to private shopping, artisan tours and volunteer charitable opportunities. The event wrapped up with the Celebration Plus closing gala and a late-night after-party at the Pendry’s members-only private club.

Herrera revealed that the next Internova PLUS event will be held at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, FL, January 27-30, 2025. Additionally, Internova Marketplace, one-day focused networking events, will be held on three dates throughout 2024 in the U.S. and U.K.

For more information, visit www.internova.com.

