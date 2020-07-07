MAST Travel Network Hosts Virtual 4th of July BBQ

MAST Travel Network hosted a virtual 4th of July BBQ with over 100 travel advisors and Preferred Suppliers in attendance. During the event, MAST president and COO John Werner offered a statement, fun facts about the 4th of July, a slideshow on some of America’s unique Independence Day celebrations, a patriotic costume contest, and five virtual cooking demos with popular holiday foods. The festivities concluded with an update on MAST’s upcoming events, a virtual firework show and happy hour for networking.

The Virtual 4th of July celebration was MAST’s second virtual event since the coronavirus outbreak. It follows a successful Virtual Night in Louisville held in April following the cancellation of the MAST Annual Conference due to the pandemic, which was to take place in Louisville.

MAST’s president, John Werner, began the night with a statement, “[With] the civil unrest from centuries of racism and injustice, the social divide on so many issues, even over the wearing of face masks, along with dysfunction in our government—all of this coming at once—there is a lot of pain. The Pledge of Allegiance ends with ‘liberty and justice for all.’ Let’s commit ourselves to making this a reality. As world ambassadors, we need to be more understanding, more tolerant, more polite, more courteous, more ethical and be people of change for the sake of our country”.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The Virtual BBQ concluded with an overview of MAST’s upcoming events, including updated safety precautions. MAST’s Summer Workshops will be held in nine locations throughout Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin during August. The workshops will require the use of face masks, have social distancing seating arrangements, and box lunches.

Post-event, the members and Preferred Suppliers were encouraged to remain on the call for a virtual happy hour.

Related Stories

CBP Postpones Reopening of TTP Enrollment Centers

USTOA Annual Conference Will Go Virtual This December

Stats: 54% of Advisors See Most Lines Sailing before Year's End

Avoya Travel Hosts First-Ever Virtual Land Forum Event