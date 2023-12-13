Travel Edge Appoints Andrew Pilkington as President

Travel Edge has announced the appointment of Andrew Pilkington as president. In this role, Pilkington will focus on bolstering the status and growth of Travel Edge as the premier luxury travel agency in North America. Among his many responsibilities, Pilkington will oversee Travel Edge's three divisions: Travel Edge Network, a luxury host agency, Travel Edge Retail and Travel Edge Corporate.

With over 30 years of diverse international experience across multiple continents, Pilkington brings a wealth of knowledge from various sectors, including retail banking, travel and payments in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Latin America. His career encompasses various roles in sales, operations, strategy, and product development. Most recently, Pilkington held the role of chief operating officer at TD’s Canadian Personal Bank. In his nine years there, he also led the consumer lending businesses and managed over 20,000 colleagues as head of branch banking.

His prior roles include leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase as president of global commercial card services and at American Express in card services and online/business travel. In the travel sector, Pilkington has notable experience from a seven-year tenure at British Airways as a business manager and a board membership at Carlson Wagonlit Travel.

“We are so excited to have someone with Andy’s vast experience join our team at this pivotal time to lead the company and fulfill our mission to support travel professionals by providing the tools, resources, training and technology they need to best serve their clients driving an elevated and exceptional travel experience,” said Jeff Willner, CEO, Navigatr Group, in a press release.

Pilkington added, “Joining Travel Edge is a thrilling opportunity for me. I am confident that my experience in enhancing customer experiences, driving transformative initiatives, and modernizing operations will align very well with Travel Edge' position as a leader in the travel industry and the goal to create unparalleled value for our clients and partners."

