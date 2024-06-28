Travel Edge Network Appoints New Senior Vice President

Travel Edge Network has announced the appointment of Kevin O’Brien as the new senior vice president. In his new role, O’Brien will lead the luxury host agency, which consists of more than 1,800 independent contractors (ICs) and affiliate ICs, as well as 92 affiliate agencies.

To start his tenure, O’Brien will embark on a listening tour, picking up from the road started by Andrew Pilkington, president of Travel Edge, earlier this year. Pilkington’s cross-country trips in the U.S. and Canada allowed him to meet with advisors and gather feedback.

“As a result of our listening initiatives, we have already implemented changes based on advisor feedback,” said Pilkington. “These include more in-person events and opportunities for advisors to connect with each other, as well as the launch of a Regional Community Initiative that features marketing elements, engagement, and development opportunities in several regional offices in the U.S. and Canada.”

O’Brien was most recently at WeightWatchers from 2017 to 2023, serving in several roles including president and GM, WW Canada. In 2022, he took on leadership of all markets outside of North America as head of international markets and then as head of commercial growth and customer operations.

Prior to that, O’Brien held various senior roles at AIMIA including running the Aeroplan line of business, leading strategy development and major partner management, negotiations and ancillary revenue growth. His extensive experience includes co-founding and serving as a general partner in The Group Investments, a Toronto-based Series A tech fund. He also spent 16 years working in consulting as a principal at Mercer Management Consulting and as a partner at Secor Consulting. That experience served as the foundation for his belief that understanding customers and markets better than anybody else drives better outcomes, from the strategic level right down to the operational detail.

For more information, visit www.traveledgenetwork.com.

