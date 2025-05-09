Travel Experts Launches AI-Powered Online Booking Platform

Travel Experts is providing another major technology upgrade with the launch of TravelWits, an online booking tool enabling non-Sabre advisors the ability to book air, car and hotel directly in the GDS without having to learn Sabre.

TravelWits is an AI-powered search and booking platform designed to streamline travel advisors’ workflows. Travel Experts signed on with TravelWits to help its affiliated agencies reduce booking times, increase sales and ultimately enable them to enhance client experiences through use of the AI-driven platform.

The tool's AI technology aggregates air, car, hotel and cruise booking options into a single platform, enabling advisors to decrease booking time by up to four times, according to the company. The platform’s AI-generated tips also help advisors upsell and cross-sell with optimized pricing and recommendations, allowing them to deliver highly personalized service.

The advantages of using TravelWits, according to Travel Experts, include:

Air is ticketed within minutes of purchase, 24 hours a day

Hotel content is the same as in Sabre with Travel Experts’ preferred rates loaded

Advisors get one place to shop rather than viewing multiple supplier websites

TravelWits will be adding a cruise booking module and insurance, tours and transfers

Bookings will automatically transfer to Sion, the software that tracks Travel Experts’ advisors’ commissions

As part of its flexible content platform, TravelWits integrates Travel Experts’ preferred rates, giving advisors the ability to leverage their own exclusive content while benefiting from advanced AI-driven search capabilities. Advisors can also have a custom branded site with their own logo including having their own branded documents sent from TravelWits. Travel Experts advisors can also have a custom-branded public-facing site giving clients access and the ability to book directly with that advisor.

