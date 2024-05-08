TTC Tour Brands Unveils Advisor Incentives an Expanded Discount Tiers

TTC Tour Brands is showing its appreciation for travel advisors by expanding the participation tiers of its signature Travel Advisor Discount Program (TADP). It has also introduced a new incentive for travel advisors just beginning their careers with TTC Tour Brands.

With the newly revised TADP, advisors can begin earning personal travel discounts up to 25 percent on gross sales starting at $40,000. Additionally, new advisors to TTC Tour Brands will receive a $100 e-gift card on their first booking when they take the TTC Tour Brands Masterclass and complete the brand course for their intended trip.

“We owe our success to the support of travel advisors who passionately champion our brands, which is why we’re making it easier for them to reap the rewards of our partnership sooner,” said Guy Young, TTC Tour Brands chief engagement officer. “Many advisors are new to the industry and new to TTC Tour Brands and while we provide significant online and in-person training, including hosted familiarization trips, we know that the opportunity to experience our brands as a guest is a favored reward.”

Advisors who sell TTC Tour Brands can take advantage of the expanded discount tiers based on their gross sales:

For gross sales of $40,000 to $75,000, advisors get a 25 percent discount

For gross sales of $75,001 to $150,000, advisors get a 50 percent discount and a 25 percent companion discount

For gross sales of $150,001 to $225,000, the advisor discount is 70 percent and the companion discount 25 percent

For gross sales of $225,001-plus, advisors get a 100 percent discount and a 50 percent companion discount

For more information, visit www.traveladvisordiscount.com.

