USTOA Summit Gathers Leaders to Tackles Sustainable Tourism

The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) held its annual Sustainability Is Responsibility (SIR) Summit April 27-30 in Valencia , Spain , bringing together member representatives from various travel sectors—including tour operators, destination marketing organizations, hotel companies and technology start-ups, as well as other travel providers—for three days of cross-sector collaboration, knowledge sharing and forward-thinking dialogue surrounding sustainable tourism. The 2025 SIR Summit was hosted in partnership with the Region of Valencia Tourism Board and Turespaña .

USTOA President and CEO Terry Dale emphasized that this year’s summit placed members at the center, spotlighting actionable insights and global best practices. “The summit was designed to support our community’s sustainability goals by offering practical solutions to help our members advance their own journey,” said Dale. “Our members’ passion is what drives the SIR platform forward, and we remain committed to meeting that momentum with fresh focus areas and meaningful outcomes.”

In Valencia, the SIR Summit began with morning sessions where attendees were welcomed with opening remarks before diving into conversations centered on the theme “Connecting People and Places.” Discussions explored what destinations need most and how tourism can rise to meet those needs in meaningful, lasting ways. Afternoon sessions shifted focus to psychological safety and citizen engagement, followed by a look at how tourism can act as a catalyst for societal well-being. In the evening, participants gathered at the Las Arenas Resort for pre-dinner drinks and an institutional briefing on the region’s sustainability initiatives covering port operations, beach preservation, and cruise management—while sampling traditional Valencian beverages.

The following day, attendees gathered at Albufera Natural Park for hands-on sessions focused on environmental action. The morning explored circularity and barriers to zero waste, while the afternoon’s “Sustainable Solutions Hackathon” tackled tourism’s toughest climate and equity challenges. Attendees also participated in a boat ride through the rice fields of Albufera Natural Park, offering a closer look at the region’s natural ecosystems.

In addition to a range of insightful sessions, the SIR Summit also included forums for discussion and idea-sharing on a variety of topics, including the impacts of climate change on local communities and tourism, the need for curated and responsible travel experiences and the vital role of public-private partnerships in driving sustainable progress. Conversations also addressed the realities of failure and how to learn from them, and strategies for managing overtourism through deeper collaboration with destinations.