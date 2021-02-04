Virtuoso Adds Two Senior Leadership Positions as it Expands Globally

Virtuoso has appointed two senior executives to its leadership team: Industry veteran Helen McCabe-Young has been named senior vice president, marketing and Michael Londregan, who formerly served as the organization’s managing director of Asia-Pacific, has been elevated to senior vice president, global operations. Virtuoso, the luxury network says, is strengthening its leadership team to support its focus on leading the new way forward in travel and is signaling an expectation of travel’s recovery starting in 2021 through its plans for global growth.

McCabe-Young initially joined the organization in July 2020 as the acting senior vice president of marketing. She previously held senior executive positions with Kerzner International, including One&Only Resorts and Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. She also brings more than 12 years’ experience in the cruise sector, having served as vice president, marketing for Silversea Cruises and, prior to that, helping build the Princess Cruises brand while with ad agency Campbell-Ewald. McCabe-Young brings a wealth of experience leading marketing strategies for brands on a global scale.

In her role as SVP of marketing, her emphasis will be on further building Virtuoso’s brand value and its products to drive business results by increasing consumer engagement and affinity through existing and new marketing products, both online and offline, including VIRTUOSO LIFE, Best of The Best, direct marketing, social media and public relations.

Londregan, who over the past seven years has been responsible for establishing Virtuoso within Australia and New Zealand while also moving the network’s expansion into China, will turn his eye to further cementing global operations geared toward future growth in the various markets where Virtuoso currently has travel agency members, including Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. With co-creation, configurability and scalability of luxury leisure travel at the center of Virtuoso’s global focus, Londregan brings more than 25 years’ experience in executive management positions from the likes of Tourism Australia, JTG Qantas Holidays, Air Pacific and Shangri-La Resorts, as he works to expand the business platform for each market to build upon as it grows its base of advisors, travel partners and suite of engaging marketing products.

For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

