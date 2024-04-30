Carnival Completes Rollout of Environmental Compliance, Passage Planning Software

Carnival Corporation has completed the fleet-wide rollout of LR OneOcean’s EnviroManager+ software. The system will deliver efficiencies in passage-planning and support voyage compliance with all relevant international, regional, national and local environmental regulations.

The EnviroManager+ system was jointly developed by Carnival Corporation and LR OneOcean during a five-year collaboration involving senior maritime officials, shipboard crew members, company and industry environmental experts, regulatory compliance leaders and technology innovators. Together, the team created a data-intensive adaptation of the LR OneOcean platform to give shipboard crew improved, automated and intuitive tools to support passage and environmental planning, as well as enable enhanced environmental requirement monitoring during voyages.

Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise lines and over 90 ships make more than 22,000 port calls each year to over 800 destinations, each with different environmental regulations governing vessel operations. Rigorous requirements on air emissions, purified water release and many others can vary considerably on a day-to-day or even hour-by-hour basis depending on a vessel’s location and onboard equipment. As a result, the crew needs to have ongoing, easy access to detailed information regarding all environmental requirements affecting each specific area traveled along a cruise ship’s itinerary.

EnviroManager+ provides this by visualizing the boundaries of over 500 environmentally regulated zones worldwide via an intuitive, user-friendly interface. This data is overlaid with the many more restrictive, industry and Carnival Corporation-specific environmental policies to represent a complete view of the full scope of all environmental rules and regulations, regardless of governing body or jurisdiction. Updates to all policies and regulations are routinely and automatically shared with the fleet via a shore-to-ship data service within the LR OneOcean digital platform, which also automatically sends approved passage plans ashore for easy access to shoreside personnel.

The application accelerates and simplifies voyage planning by arming ships’ officers with easy-to-use digital planning tools, including automatic route generation capabilities, to plan voyages and environmental operations. It also automatically validates the accuracy and permissibility of planned operations and navigational routes, delivering actionable intelligence to assist decision-making, reduce risk, and ensure continuous compliance throughout every voyage. Both shoreside and onboard personnel have access to regulatory information that can be monitored in real-time against each vessel’s position, speed and planned route.

For more information, visit www.oneocean.com.

Related Stories

Carnival Adds New Features to Online Booking Tool for Advisors

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Team Up With Hard Rock

Princess Cruises, Brightline Partner for “Rail & Sail” Program

Virgin Announces Second “Virgin Celebration Voyage”