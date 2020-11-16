Thailand to Require Medical Insurance for Foreign Visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has shared the latest announcement from the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) that foreign visitors will be able to purchase compulsory COVID-19 insurance policy online prior to visiting the country.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that a medical insurance policy with at least $100,000 coverage (approximately 3.16 million Baht) for possible COVID-19 treatment is now among the official documents required of foreign visitors planning to visit Thailand. “TAT hopes the COVID-19 insurance protection program, under the regulation of the OIC, offers additional peace of mind for foreign visitors,” Yuthasak added.

The Thai General Association and the Thai Life Assurance Association, plus 16 leading and non-life insurance companies in Thailand are partnering together with the oversight, according to regulations from the OIC to offer the COVID-19 insurance protection program to foreign visitors.

Foreign travelers will enjoy the following advantages of purchasing an OIC-endorsed medical insurance policy:

The insurance policy has been approved by the Thai government and can be used in the Thai visa application process. Coverage begins immediately upon arrival in Thailand.

No need for advance payment or out-of-pocket expenses when admitted at private hospitals nationwide. Insurance coverage does not exceed $100,000.

In the case of death from COVID-19 infection, the insurance company will provide a life insurance benefit of $100,000.

The insurance premium cost is reasonable, the process is overseen by the OIC, and purchase can be done efficiently online.

Thailand’s public health infrastructure and healthcare facilities, as well as healthcare professionals are recognized as some of the best in Asia for treating infectious diseases.

The OIC-endorsed COVID-19 insurance packages vary from 30 days to one year. TAT recommends foreigners planning to visit Thailand to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate-General in their home country before making any bookings. For more information, visit covid19.tgia.org.

