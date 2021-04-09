La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent Erupts; Residents Evacuated

La Soufrière, a volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has erupted Friday morning—the first since 1979. Confirmed by the country’s National Emergency Management Organization on Twitter, the volcano erupted just before 9 a.m.; ash plumes were recorded up to 20,000 feet high and were headed east. Ashfall was recorded at Argyle International Airport, located about five miles from the capitol, Kingston (located on the islands southwest coast). The volcano is located on the norther tip of St. Vincent, the main island of the country, which comprises 30-plus islands.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research shared on Twitter photos of La Soufrière after the eruption, noting “ash has begun to fall on the flanks of the volcano and surrounding communities including Chateaubelair and Petite [sic] Bordel. Some has gone offshore and has even reached the Observatory.”

The New York Times reports a full evacuation was ordered by the country’s prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves. Officials in recent days had detected small tremors at the volcano and raises the alert level. La Soufrière has shown signs of activity since late December. The Washington Post adds that 5,000 to 6,000 people lived in the areas required to evacuate.

On Thursday, it was announced that Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises were sending ships to St. Vincent in the Caribbean to evacuate residents at risk from an eruption of. Both cruise lines, according to the statement from Royal Caribbean Group, are working closely with St. Vincent authorities to assist residents most at risk. Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection arrived Thursday evening to assist with evacuation efforts.

