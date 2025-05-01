StolenTime, St. Lucia Announces Two New Wellness Retreats

Saint Lucia’s luxury all-inclusive wellness resort, StolenTime, is marking Mental Health Awareness Month with two special programs: the newly launched "Mindful May" and the now-year-round "Reflection & Renewal Retreat." The resort is known for its "Feature Months"—themed programming hosted throughout the year that encourages guests to focus on developing specific skills. Examples include "Dive into Spring," a scuba diving program in late March and early April, and "Summer Solos," designed for solo travelers visiting between mid-August and September.

Mindful May

From May 5 to May 30, the resort will be hosting a brand new "Feature Month," "Mindful May," with a focus on programs and therapies tailored to emotional well-being. This "Feature Month" will include experiences to boost cognitive well-being with programming such as:

Daily workshops on grief and stress management led by professional therapists and life coaches, including Lorena Valazquez , the first registered Latina Mindfulness Coach and a Psychobiologist and Master in Cognitic Neurology, to help guests uncover tools to move forward with strength and serenity

, the first registered Latina Mindfulness Coach and a Psychobiologist and Master in Cognitic Neurology, to help guests uncover tools to move forward with strength and serenity Astro Retreat , designed in partnership with renowned astrologers the AstroTwins , which uses astrological wellness—the use of astrology to promote physical, mental and spiritual well-being—to offer curated itineraries for each zodiac sign

, designed in partnership with renowned astrologers the , which uses astrological wellness—the use of astrology to promote physical, mental and spiritual well-being—to offer curated itineraries for each zodiac sign Art for Relaxation & Rejuvenation , art sessions where guests can experiment with painting, poetry and mindful drawing exercises

, art sessions where guests can experiment with painting, poetry and mindful drawing exercises Culinary Wellness , offering hands-on healthy cooking classes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, as well as themed dinner nights that showcase flavors designed to uplift your mood and energy

, offering hands-on healthy cooking classes using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, as well as themed dinner nights that showcase flavors designed to uplift your mood and energy Discounts on specialized therapies like aromatherapy massages, Reiki sessions, and restorative sound baths.

Reflection & Renewal Retreat

StolenTime officially launched its "Reflection & Renewal Retreat" in partnership with trauma specialist Annalie Howling as an evergreen offering to resort guests. Designed specifically for those who are processing and recovering from recent trauma or hardship, the package is curated by Howling, who is known for her expertise in dealing with family trauma and life transitional support, as well as her unique EMDR approach to recovery. The curated experience aims to help individuals, couples, families and friends process grief and reconnect with themselves while in a serene environment: a seven-acre tropical garden on St Lucia’s northwest coast and located on the island’s longest golden sand beach. The retreat itinerary is a self-guided experience, complete with activities such as:

Sunset Tai Chi class to bring a sense of calm and appreciation for the world ahead of the rest of the journey onsite

Warm Aroma Stone Therapy using hot stones placed on key energy points throughout the body to ease pain and tension and help to evoke deep relaxation and rebalancing in both mind and body

using hot stones placed on key energy points throughout the body to ease pain and tension and help to evoke deep relaxation and rebalancing in both mind and body Meditation, sound healing and spa treatments aimed at relaxation and healing

Visit to Saint Lucia’s famous Sulphur Springs where guests can embrace the healing properties of the hot springs

where guests can embrace the healing properties of the hot springs Caribbean dance class, as dance is one of the best ways to quiet the mind and discharge stress from the system

Access to book private virtual sessions with Annalie and exclusive rates on her EMDR treatments

To learn more, visit stolentime.com.

