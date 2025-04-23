Club Med Punta Cana to Unveil Renovations in September 2025

Club Med has announced that its flagship resort, Club Med Punta Cana, will unveil renovated spaces in September 2025. The transformation includes new social spaces, updated culinary experiences and newly renovated accommodations.

Highlights include the following:

Refreshed Buena Vista Lounge – This space offers ocean views, a boho chic esthetic and open-air lounges surrounded by greenery and new pathways.

– This space offers ocean views, a boho chic esthetic and open-air lounges surrounded by greenery and new pathways. New restaurant – Guests can taste the flavors of the Caribbean and beyond at the new main restaurant, Samana , offering over 10 international cuisines for guests of all ages.

Guests can taste the flavors of the and beyond at the new main restaurant, , offering over 10 international cuisines for guests of all ages. Updated main bar – Newly transformed and infused with boho vibes and Dominican authenticity, this versatile poolside bar offers daytime lounging and evening socializing, with the resort’s main pool as the backdrop.

– Newly transformed and infused with boho vibes and Dominican authenticity, this versatile poolside bar offers daytime lounging and evening socializing, with the resort’s main pool as the backdrop. Coffee shop – This space with a relaxed, tropical Caribbean vibe offers quick treats, snacking options and coffee.

This space with a relaxed, tropical Caribbean vibe offers quick treats, snacking options and coffee. Refreshed accommodations – The newly renovated Deluxe Costa del Coco Rooms offer views of the Dominican Republic’s coconut tree-lined coast. Additionally, each room includes a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom with a rain shower.

Club Med Punta Cana will remain open throughout the renovations.

Good to know: Club Med is also offering a limited-time spring booking offer for its North American resorts and Club Med Punta Cana. Travelers can enjoy 40 percent off, plus half price off the second guest. Bookings can be made starting now through April 29, 2025, with travel through November 1, 2025. Additional perks include up to $300 instant air credit; children under four years stay free; and there is no single supplement (no extra charge for solo travelers).

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us/punta-cana.

