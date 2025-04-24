Wyndham Resorts in Puerto Rico Offering Bad Bunny “ConcertCation” Packages

Travel and entertainment continue to collide in exciting ways, and the trend of “ConcertCations,” traveling specifically for live music experiences, is here to stay. This summer, Puerto Rico will be at the center of it all as Bad Bunny’s “No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí” residency takes over Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan from July 11 to September 14. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Golf & Beach Resort and Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort are rolling out "ConcertCation" packages designed to turn a concert trip into a full-fledged festive getaway. Both properties offer curated experiences that blend local culture, culinary experiences and seamless travel logistics, providing the "perfect" home base for visitors heading to Puerto Rico’s biggest concerts.

With the “Ultimate VIP Concert Experience Package” at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Golf & Beach Resort, guests can enjoy:

A VIP suite stay with complimentary Puerto Rican Ron Barrilito rum to kickstart the party

rum to kickstart the party Luxury limo transfers up to four guests to and from the concert

A pre-concert private dining experience with a special Cafe con Ron chef-curated menu, and more

The package is available on weekends from August 1 to September 14, 2025.

The “VIP Concert Escape” at Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort includes:

Complimentary champagne and a pre-concert chef-curated dinner at its signature restaurant, Trova

A Pava and Parranda Welcome Kit to embrace Puerto Rican Boricua culture

to embrace Puerto Rican Boricua culture A Pitorro de Coco Cocktail crafted by romeliers

crafted by romeliers Energizing shots pre- and post-concert

Private transfers to and from the concert are available upon request

For more information, visit www.wyndhamriomar.com and www.wyndhampalmas.com.

