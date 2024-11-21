Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2026 Summer Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled its 2026 summer itinerary collection, featuring new expeditions across the Canadian Arctic, Bermuda, Caribbean and Europe. The line’s summer expeditions include 28 new ports of call.

In Brønnøysund, Norway, guests can marvel at sea eagles and seals in their natural habitat, while Warnemünde, Germany, combines beaches with traditional maritime culture and easy access to Berlin. Travelers can sip wines in Çeşme, Türkiye, famed for centuries-old vineyards. St. Anthony and Red Bay in Canada showcase Viking history, while Îles de la Madeleine and Corner Brook highlight nature’s beauty. St. George’s and Hamilton in Bermuda add vibrant culture, rounding out the season’s offerings.

The new collection of summer itineraries for 2026 has over 70 extended evenings, leaving ports after 8 p.m., allowing ample time for travelers to explore each destination’s local culture, cuisine and more. Additionally, the collection of itineraries offer more than 25 overnight stays. Highlights of the 2026 summer collection include:

14-night “ Picturesque Peaks & Fjords ” itinerary, round-trip from London , departing June 1, 2026 ( Cultural Expedition )

” itinerary, round-trip from , departing June 1, 2026 ( ) 10-night “ Denmark & Sweden Beauties ” itinerary from Oslo to Stockholm , departing June 30, 2026 (Cultural Expedition)

” itinerary from to , departing June 30, 2026 (Cultural Expedition) 10-night “ Sea of Antiquity ” itinerary from Istanbul to Rome , departing July 20, 2026 ( Epicurean Expedition )

” itinerary from to , departing July 20, 2026 ( ) 10-night “ Riviera Marvels ” itinerary from Rome to Barcelona , departing July 30, 2026 (Epicurean Expedition)

” itinerary from Rome to , departing July 30, 2026 (Epicurean Expedition) Seven-night “ Pearls of Italy ” itinerary from Rome to Dubrovnik , departing September 8, 2026 (Epicurean Expedition)

” itinerary from Rome to , departing September 8, 2026 (Epicurean Expedition) 11-night “ Greenland & Canada Explorer ” itinerary from Kangerlussuaq to Halifax , departing September 21, 2026 ( Polar Expedition )

” itinerary from to , departing September 21, 2026 ( ) 12-night “ Bermuda & Island Wonders ” itinerary from Halifax to Philipsburg , departing October 2, 2026 (Cultural Expedition)

” itinerary from Halifax to , departing October 2, 2026 (Cultural Expedition) Seven-night “Colors of the Caribbean” itinerary, from Philipsburg to Bridgetown, departing October 14, 2026 (Cultural Expedition)

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ small luxury vessels provide access to narrow waterways like London’s River Thames and the Grand Canal in Venice. Alongside an extensive lineup of cultural and polar expeditions, guests can avail themselves of pre-expedition hotel night stays, private charter jet service from New York or Oslo for Arctic expeditions, and complimentary perks such as a cultural immersion tour, the Polar plunge, parkas and eco-friendly water bottles.

Tip: Take advantage of “Early Booking Savings” with up to 30 percent off for a limited time.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

