Holland America's New Onboard Cooking Shows Spotlight Regional Cuisine

Holland America Line's culinary program is taking to the stage onboard with new cooking shows that spotlight regional culinary specialties and locally sourced seafood from the cruise line's Global Fresh Fish Program. Co-hosted by each ship's executive chef and cruise and travel director, the demonstrations are fleetwide and occur at least twice per seven-day sailings and more often on longer itineraries.

Guests can learn cooking techniques and the culinary history of the region from the executive chef, with the opportunity to taste the dishes in the Dining Room that evening. Guests also will be able to take a copy of the recipes home to make in the comfort of their own kitchen for friends and family.

Cooking Show Recipes by Region

Cooking Shows on Asia-bound voyages include different recipes than those in the Caribbean or Alaska, as each show will focus on the current destination. Several of the cooking shows will incorporate Holland America Line's Global Fresh Fish program, with recipes using fresh fish sourced from a nearby port.

Dishes prepared during the shows include:

Barbecue Salmon Bowl; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl Australia/ New Zealand: Panko Crusted Australian Flathead; Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce; Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon; Seared Yellow Fin Bream

Panko Crusted Australian Flathead; Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce; Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon; Seared Yellow Fin Bream Asia: Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops; Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice; Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Japanese Pork Katsue with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Pan Seared Honey Sake Barramundi

Red Snapper Coconut Curry and Vegetables; Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops; Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice; Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Japanese Pork Katsue with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Pan Seared Honey Sake Barramundi Caribbean: Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema; Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque

Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema; Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque Hawaii: Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Kauai-Style Poke; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish

Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Kauai-Style Poke; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish South Pacific: Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Crackling Pork Ceviche; Huli Huli Chicken

Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce; Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl; Macadamia Crusted Grouper; Lomi-Lomi Salmon; Crackling Pork Ceviche; Huli Huli Chicken South America: Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa; Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken

Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa; Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta; Braised Short Rib Empanadas; Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken Mexico: Blackened Tuna Oaxaca-Style; Grouper with Rice Pilaf and Salsa Picante; Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema

The new cooking shows are the latest in entertainment, culinary and beverage enhancements onboard Holland America Line ships. Other recent enhancements include the introduction of the cruise line's first-ever branded sparkling wine and a refreshed Pinnacle Grill Menu that features regionally inspired local flavors.

To learn more, visit hollandamerica.com.

