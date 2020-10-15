Carnival Updates GoCCL Navigator With New Trade Features

In the latest enhancement to its GoCCL Navigator for travel partners, Carnival Cruise Line is introducing a new “manage booking” user interface with simplified steps, a sleek and modern look and feel and mobile-friendly capabilities. Based on travel advisor feedback, the updates will assist advisors in managing rate codes, stateroom categories, booking cancellations and dining times.

"The new ‘manage booking’ user interface allows us to continue to support agents with easy, convenient and time-saving alternatives,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, who added that advisors can easily manage a client booking on their desktop or mobile phone.

GoCCL Navigator receives nearly eight million visits annually from the trade. Existing features include FIT and group booking tools; easy-to-use cruise search; rate and stateroom information; and training and reward program information.

The enhanced “manage booking” user interface is part of Carnival’s major redesign of GoCCL Navigator, which now has FIT booking and group berthing capabilities and a dashboard that provides quick access to Be the Hero upgrades for travel advisors’ clients.

In other recent Carnival news, the cruise line opened reservations for Carnival Celebration, its newest ship set to debut in November 2022 as part of the company’s 50th birthday. A sister to the line’s first XL-class ship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise November 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami November 21, 2022.

Travel advisors will find a new tutorial, including a step-by-step video at www.goccl.com.

