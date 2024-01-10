Celestyal Announces Gulf Itineraries; Expands Sales Team

Celestyal has announced that the 1,260-guest Celestyal Journey will visit four new countries and six new ports of call in the Persian Gulf beginning November 2024.

The new, seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary will set sail on November 9, 2024 from Doha and call for the first time in Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab (Oman), Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. The new itinerary will run through January 18, 2025, and subsequently return as a permanent feature for the winter season.

Celestyal has also confirmed its two-ship fleet will once again operate year-round sailings, with seasonal offerings consisting of:

A winter program, running November to April from Doha on Celestyal Journey, delivering the “Desert Days” itinerary with further three-, four-, five- and seven-night options. The 1,266-guest Celestyal Discovery , which joins the fleet this year, will deliver the “ Three Continents ” cruise from November 2025 to March 2026, covering Greece , Turkey , Cyprus , Israel and Egypt .

, which joins the fleet this year, will deliver the “ ” cruise from November 2025 to March 2026, covering , , , and . Celestyal’s “core” program, from April to October, with Celestyal Journey operating three itineraries—the “Heavenly Adriatic” from Greece to Montenegro, Croatia and Italy, with maiden calls at Kefalonia, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Bari and Katakolo; the “Summer Heavenly Adriatic” featuring Montenegro, Croatia, Italy and Greece with maiden calls at Venice; and the “Idyllic Aegean” voyages visiting the Greek Isles and Turkey from 2025. Celestyal Discovery will sail three- and four-night “Iconic Aegean” cruises from March to November.

The line previously sailed from March to December. Itineraries for 2024 and 2025 are on sale now. Good to know: Celestyal is also offering 50 percent off all Celestyal Plus+ Experience packages, along with reduced single supplements of 30 percent and low fares for families with children, with up to 70 percent off the third or fourth guest in a cabin.

Celestyal also continues to expand its dedicated North American trade team with the addition of four new members, bringing its total team in the region to 11 with additional recruitment currently underway. The cruise line has also restructured the sales and marketing department in North America and created new functional roles and promoted current team members into these roles to better serve its important travel advisor partners.

The most recent additions to the team in include Elena Rodriquez, director of business development; Scott Moore, director of key accounts and partnerships; Taylor Hendwood, business development manager, Southeast; and Lauren Barreras, trade marketing manager.

Additionally, Cyndi Berardi, who previously held the position of trade sales support executive has been promoted to the new role of manager, trade support and operations; Sandra Jakovac, who previously held the position of trade sales support executive, has been promoted to the new role of manager, group sales and administration; and Stephanie McDonald, who was formerly business development manager, Canada, has been promoted to the new position of manager, partner training andF development.

For more information, visit www.celestyal.com.

Related Stories

Oceania Cruises Announces New Voyages on Riviera

Hurtigruten Norway Relaunches Three Popular Itineraries

Emerald Cruises Announces Culinary Trip with Celebrity Chefs

Royal Caribbean, Eurovision Song Contest Announce Partnership