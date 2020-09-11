Several CroisiEurope Guests, Crew on Douro Voyage Test Positive

Several passengers and crew members on CroisiEurope's 142-passenger Vasco de Gama river cruise vessel sailing Portugal's Douro River have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Travel Agent requested a statement from CroisiEurope and here's the line's response.

“Two guests and five crew have tested positive on a CroisiEurope Cruises river cruise on the Douro. The passengers in question fell ill right at the end of the cruise (disembarkation day) and were immediately isolated and then taken to a local hospital where they tested positive (the day after disembarkation).

"The strict protocols put in place by the company to allow safe sailing were adhered to at all times. All other passengers have been informed of the situation and advised to self-isolate and take a coronavirus test.

"All crew were tested and the ship has been locked down for 10 days in agreement with the local Portuguese health authorities who were satisfied with the handling of this matter. The five crew who tested positively are in self-isolation and are currently fit and well."

The cruise line also emphasized that it restarted river cruising on July 13 on a number of European rivers and that "there have been no other COVID-19 incidences since sailing resumed.”

Earlier this summer, UnCruise Adventures cancelled all of its Alaska sailings after a guest on Wilderness Adventurer tested positive COVID-19. It turns out it may have been a faulty test as, upon taking a subsequent test, the result came back negative. At the time, the line said the experience has given it "some validation that there are safe sailing protocol options." In addition, UnCruise said it "continues to advocate for better testing to help save the travel industry."

In Europe, Costa Cruises has restarted limited operations in Italy on two vessels, Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema. And another European river cruise line, AmaWaterways, announced it has cancelled all voyages through October 31—although it says it will continue to operate river charters for a German tour operator on AmaKristina.

