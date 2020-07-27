Crystal Cruises Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

Crystal Cruises is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month. On July 24, 1990, Crystal Harmony sailed from San Francisco to Alaska on her maiden voyage. While Crystal Harmony left the fleet in 2005, the line's ocean fleet now includes Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, and there are new builds on the horizon.

Certainly, one historical highlight was the line's purchase by Genting Hong Kong in 2015, as that company put money into the brand and its expansion. Crystal Yacht Cruises launched in December of that same year with Crystal Esprit. That was followed by the launch of Crystal River Cruises on European rivers in 2016.

“I am immensely grateful for the officers and crew, Crystal Society members and travel partners who have made this 30th Anniversary milestone possible,” said Tom Wolber, Crystal’s president and CEO, in a press statement about the anniversary. Wolber thanked members of the "Crystal Family" for their passion, dedication and vision and Genting Hong Kong for its continuing support.

Last Friday night, Crystal hosted a 30th Anniversary edition of "Friday Nights at the Galaxy" as part of its [email protected]: A Virtual Cruise Experience series of digital programming. That's now available for viewing on the line's Facebook page or at www.crystalcruises.com. The website also has a detailed timeline of milestones and innovations through the decades.

The line also has a 30th Anniversary guest-curated playlist entitled "Crystal: Sailing Through 30 Years," which is available on Spotify. The playlist of 30 songs is curated by Crystal Society members, who submitted selections of songs that most reminded them of the voyages and experiences they have enjoyed with Crystal over the past 30 years. Iconic tunes include Louis Armstrong’s "What a Wonderful World," Andy Williams’ "Moon River" and Israel Kamakawiwo’le’s "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"—the traditional sail-away songs of Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises and Crystal Yacht Cruises, respectively.

That are complemented by guests’ choices including classics like Bobby Darin’s "Beyond the Sea," Nat King Cole’s "Stardust," Billy Joel’s "Piano Man" and Frank Sinatra’s "Girl From Ipanema."

Crystal is now making its 260-page "Taste: Crystal’s 30th Anniversary Cookbook," available for purchase, too, citing high demand from guests following the book’s onboard release earlier this year. Previously, it was available for guests on designated 30th anniversary sailings.To order a copy, visit cookbook. crystalcruisesbrochure.com.

While its fleet's sailings are "paused," the company is developing new procedures and policies including the recently announced "Crystal Clean+ 2.0" protocols, which will support all public health and regulatory requirements and ensure that guests’ vacations on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity are safe and healthy.

The luxury line is currently developing measures for Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises.

