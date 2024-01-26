Norwegian Announces 2024 Fall Caribbean Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced new Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries for Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic from New Orleans and Port Canaveral in October. The new cruises will open for sale in February.

As a result of guest demand for warm-weather destinations this fall, the line is opening for sale new seven-day round-trip cruises to the Western Caribbean from the "Big Easy" starting on October 20, 2024 aboard Norwegian Getaway, as well as voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral, beginning on October 30, 2024 on Norwegian Epic. Returning from Europe following a summer season of Mediterranean and Greek Isles voyages, the ships’ new fall itineraries will offer guests more opportunities to island hop and visit multiple destinations throughout the Caribbean, including NCL’s private destinations, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize.

Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic’s Caribbean sailings will be available online in February, and can be booked with NCL’s value-added program, “Free at Sea,” which provides guests with complimentary amenities including unlimited open bar; free Wi-Fi; specialty dining and shore excursion credits; and free airfare for the second guest on select cruises.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

