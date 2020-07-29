Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Cruises, Cancellation Policy

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the extension of its “Peace of Mind” cancelation policy into 2021, as well as a protracted final payment schedule in an effort to instill consumer confidence. In addition, all three Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands—Norwegian, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises—have extended their suspension of voyages through October 31, 2020, according to a missive sent out to travel partners.

Guests sailing on cruises booked by August 31, 2020 with embarkation dates from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, now have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure. Those who take advantage of the “Peace of Mind” policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit, which may be applied to any sailing through December 31, 2022. The “Peace of Mind” policy, which also allows guests to cancel up to 48 hours prior to embarkation for 2020 sailings, was initially launched in March 2020 to reassure guests during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

In addition, the cruise line has introduced a new final payment schedule for all 2020 voyages, which requires payment 60 days prior to embarkation versus the standard 120 days.

Beyond the “Peace of Mind” policy, Norwegian Cruise Line parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings earlier in July partnered with Royal Caribbean Group to create a “Healthy Sail Panel.” The panel of 11 experts will share the latest scientific and medicinal information with the two companies, as well as Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA); the two companies will then create their own protocols and submit their plans to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention separately.

Norwegian also recently unveiled a year’s worth of voyages with itineraries sailing to all seven continents through April 2023, including more than 20 new ports of call.

