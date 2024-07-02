Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Ship Allura at Fincantieri Shipyard

Oceania Cruises has marked an important milestone in the construction of its new 1,200-guest ship, Allura, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, bordering the seaport of Genoa. The vessel was floated from the dry-dock and moved to the fitting-out berth to begin outfitting the luxurious interiors.

The ship was blessed by the shipyard’s chaplain, Father Stefano, in a low-key ceremony in deference to the recent passing of General Claudio Graziano, chairman of Fincantieri. Allura’s shipyard Madrina, Caterina Romeo, a designer in Fincantieri’s technical department, christened the ship in a traditional manner.

The ship is now entering the final stages of construction and will officially enter service from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, cruising six days to Athens, Greece, calling in Eastern Mediterranean ports, including Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. Following a summer season in the Mediterranean, the ship will sail to Canada and New England for a series of immersive voyages in North America before its winter season in the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami. As part of the inaugural collection, Allura will also be conducting a four-day voyage sailing round-trip from New York City in September 2025. Allura is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and the line’s second 1,200-guest Allura-Class ship. It follows its sister ship, Vista, which launched to great global acclaim in May 2023.

Allura highlights include:

A new onboard crêperie, serving made-to-order crêpes and waffles, as well as ice cream sundaes in the afternoon.

A new library, with walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, oversized chairs and residential furnishings, located just steps away from LYNC Digital Center , the ship’s digital and social hub, as well as Horizons .

, the ship’s digital and social hub, as well as . One chef for every 10 guests, and 50 percent of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences.

Five specialty dining venues, including the line’s newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen , at no extra cost.

and , at no extra cost. 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members; two crew members for every three guests.

Staterooms offering 291 square feet.

Hundreds of immersive shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing.

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises’ Artist Loft , numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons. An expansive hands-on Culinary Center and accompanying Chef’s Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard chef instructors.

For additional information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

