Riviera River Cruises to Give Away Cabins to Travel Advisors

Riviera River Cruises will hold a summer sweepstakes for travel advisors in North America in celebration of the Fourth of July and Canada Day, giving away two cabins aboard cruises of up to eight days. Advisors will receive one entry for every booking they make during the month of July. One cabin will be given away to an advisor in the United States and one to an advisor in Canada.

“Summer is here and we’re celebrating by giving away cruises to our travel advisor partners in the U.S. and Canada,” said Marilyn Conroy, executive vice president sales and marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises. “Two lucky advisors will receive a cruise up to eight days long—and every cabin booked in July will increase your chances of winning. Choose from among our new themed itineraries focusing on art, music and food, a festive holiday season voyage, or one of our popular classics like the Blue Danube or the Douro, Porto and Salamanca.”

Details of the sweepstakes:

Advisors will receive one entry for every booking of a river or yacht cruise made from July 1 through July 31.

Drawing will be held August 1.

Two cabins aboard any cruise of up to eight days in 2024 or 2025 will be given away, one to an advisor in the United States and one to an advisor in Canada.

Cabins will be on a space-available basis confirmed 90 days before departure.

Riviera River Cruises offers a variety of cruises on rivers and waterways across Europe, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement, as well as themed and holiday season itineraries. Its cruises include fine-dining experiences, a free drinks package and expert-led excursions to iconic sights and hidden gems.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

