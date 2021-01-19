Oceania Unveils 2023 "Around the World in 180 Days" Voyage on Insignia

Oceania Cruises announced its 2023 "Around The World in 180 Days" voyage, opening for public sale on January 27. Departing roundtrip from San Francisco on January 15, 2023, the 684-guest Insignia will sail to 96 destinations in 33 countries across four continents.

Guests will have many options for exploring ashore, as the itinerary offers multi-day stays in 20 ports of call. The ship will journey to South America, Africa, Asia, Alaska and Antarctica, with three full days cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay and Half Moon Island.

Five Shoreside Events

The itinerary provides access to more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and guests sailing the full world voyage will have the opportunity to take part in these five included shoreside events:.

An Argentinian Cultural Exposition in Buenos Aires, Argentina , including an equestrian show and tango lessons, fine food and wine, capped off by a grand display of music and dance.

in , including an equestrian show and tango lessons, fine food and wine, capped off by a grand display of music and dance. An afternoon at the renowned Boschendal Winery in Cape Town, South Africa with an elaborate farmer’s market featuring exquisite cuisine, Boschendal’s wines and live music.

in with an elaborate farmer’s market featuring exquisite cuisine, Boschendal’s wines and live music. An evening at Al Maha Desert Dune in the Arabian Desert outside Dubai where guests take part in the ultimate Bedouin experience featuring tribal music and dance, a private falcon show and a dinner under the stars catered by the Al Maha Luxury Resort and Spa.

in the outside where guests take part in the ultimate Bedouin experience featuring tribal music and dance, a private falcon show and a dinner under the stars catered by the A Burmese Monk Donation Ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar. Guests will witness one of the most sacred rituals of Buddhism—the Donation Ceremony, during which Oceania Cruises will make a special contribution in support of more than 200 robed monks present along with more than 100 villagers. After the ceremony, guests will enjoy an elaborate spread of canapés and refreshments accompanied by traditional music and dance.

in Guests will witness one of the most sacred rituals of Buddhism—the Donation Ceremony, during which Oceania Cruises will make a special contribution in support of more than 200 robed monks present along with more than 100 villagers. After the ceremony, guests will enjoy an elaborate spread of canapés and refreshments accompanied by traditional music and dance. A candlelit evening at Vung Duc Cave in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay outside Hanoi, Vietnam. A welcome Dragon Dance will be followed by a candlelit dinner show with local entertainers and music. Guests will enjoy an elaborate feast of local delicacies accompanied by wine pairings.

This World Cruise will cross 24 time zones, visit 27 islands and cross three oceans and 14 seas.

Voyage Perks

All guests on the "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage will receive their choice of 64 complimentary shore excursions, or a complimentary beverage package or a complimentary $6,400 shipboard credit.

In addition, all guests will receive Oceania's Exclusive Prestige Package which includes these complimentary features:

First-class roundtrip airfare from more than two dozen select North American air gateways

Pre-paid gratuities—a value up to $8,200

Onboard medical care

Unlimited internet

Laundry services

Exclusive shoreside events

Visa package

Luggage delivery for guests from the U.S. and Canada

One-night, pre-cruise luxury hotel stay in the port of embarkation

Roundtrip transfers for all guests and for residents within 50 miles from the cruise departure port

Longer Sailings

For those travelers who wish to extend their experience, Oceania is providing these options—up to a maximum of 218 days:

January 15, 2023 – 180 Days – San Francisco to San Francisco

January 15, 2023 – 200 Days – San Francisco to New York

December 28, 2022 – 198 Days – Miami to San Francisco

to San Francisco December 28, 2022 – 214 Days – Miami to Miami

December 28, 2022 – 218 Days – Miami to New York

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

Related Stories

First Steel Cut on Carnival Cruise Line's New Celebration

Celebrity Cruises Announces Return to Mexican Riviera in 2022

Holland America Line Opens Bookings for Europe 2022 Cruises

Adventures by Disney Announces Dedicated Expedition Cruises