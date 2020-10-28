Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Operations in Australia Through May 31, 2021

Due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), Princess Cruises announced it is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021.

Guests will receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare paid. To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. Alternatively, guests can forfeit the bonus FCC offer and request a refund for all money paid on their booking by using this online form. Guests have until November 30, 2020, to elect a refund or they will automatically receive the default offer listed above.

Good to know: Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, “in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.”

In related Princess news, last week the cruise line confirmed the official transfer of Golden Princess and the accelerated transition of Star Princess to P&O Cruises Australia. Golden Princess will sail for P&O Cruises Australia as Pacific Adventure while Star Princess will do so as Pacific Encounter. Each ship has 760 balcony staterooms.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at www.princess.com.

