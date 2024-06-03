Princess Expands 2025-26 Japan & Southeast Asia Cruise Season

rincess Cruises has announced an extension of its Japan itineraries for the 2025-26 season. This expansion comes after a record-breaking influx of U.S. travelers to Japan in 2023, with another strong season currently underway.

The 2025-26 cruise season to Japan and Southeast Asia onboard a Princess ship has just been announced. On sale now, Japan-built Diamond Princess returns with an expanded Japan season, showcasing the region's fall foliage, Mt. Fuji, Kyoto, and more.

Cruisers will be able explore Japan's ancient temples and castles, and bustling markets and gardens with a new fall 2025 season, offering 11 new voyages ranging in length from nine to 22 days, visiting 25 destinations throughout the Land of the Rising Sun, and including stops in Korea and Taiwan. Highlights of the season include:

13-day "Circle Japan Fall Foliage" sailing taking place during the autumn leaves season

9-day "Circle Japan" voyage, a circumnavigation of the country with stops at Nagasaki , Akita and Sakaiminato

, and 9-day "Southern Islands" departures to the southernmost part of Japan and the lush islands of Okinawa and Ishigaki

and 10-day "Kyushu & Korea" cruise, which sails these large islands of Japan, including visits to Hiroshima , Osaka (for Kyoto) and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji)

, (for Kyoto) and (for Mt. Fuji) For the ultimate Japan exploration, guests can combine these 18- to 22-day itineraries for a 40-day adventure

Following its extended Japan season, Diamond Princess will sail to Singapore on a 12-day "Southeast Asia & Japan" cruise featuring Taipei (Keelung) and Hong Kong to kick off three roundtrip Singapore sailings including:

14-day "Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam" cruise, which also includes calls to Phuket , Kuala Lumpur ( Port Kelang ) and Ho Chi Minh City ( Phu My )

, ( ) and ( ) 16-day "Malaysia, Thailand & Vietnam" departure, which also includes a call to Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as a gateway to Hanoi

Closing the season will be a 14-day "Southeast Asia & Japan" sailing from Singapore back to Tokyo (Yokohama) with late night "More Ashore" stays in both Hong Kong and Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji)

The 2,670-guest Diamond Princess offers an experience tailored to the region. Guests can enjoy authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails created by mixologist Rob Floyd, soak in the traditional Izumi bath and enjoy folkloric shows, regional entertainment and Japanese holiday celebrations.

Additionally, the all-new Churrascaria Brazilian Grill offers meats with bold South American flavors, cooked in the traditional churrasco style. Servers present these cuts on vertical skewers and hand-carve them right onto the plate.

To know more, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or visit www.princess.com.

