Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady to Debut in September 2025

Virgin Voyages has announced the debut of its fourth vessel, Brilliant Lady, in September 2025. For its inaugural season, Brilliant Lady’s “North American Tour” will offer a series of itineraries visiting New York City, Bermuda, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Alaska, Quebec City and more.

As Virgin Voyages’ final vessel in its fleet of Lady Ships, Brilliant Lady will carry through many of the line’s signature touches including red balcony hammocks, 20-plus eateries, entertainment, a collection of wellness spaces ranging from a yoga perch with ocean views to a mermaid-inspired spa, and more. Further, Brilliant Lady is designed to sail through the Panama Canal and to navigate rugged landscapes including the glaciers and fjords of Alaska.

Following a premiere showcase for New Yorkers, Brilliant Lady will embark on its maiden voyage from Manhattan Cruise Terminal on September 5, 2025. Itineraries ranging between five and 13 nights will include destinations such as Bermuda, Canada’s Quebec City, Maine, Charleston, Boston, Halifax and New Brunswick.

From October 2025 to March 2026, the ship will embark on a collection of extended Caribbean getaways with options between seven and 12 nights. Sailing from the company’s LEED-gold Terminal V in Miami, Brilliant Lady will visit the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire & Curaçao), Cartagena, Turks & Caicos, Antigua, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios and more. Brilliant Lady will then offer a 16-night Panama Canal crossing from Miami to Los Angeles (March 21 to April 6, 2026).

From April to May 2026, Brilliant Lady will sail four voyages spanning five to eight nights, visiting ports of call such as Baja California, Puerto Vallarta and San Diego. Summer 2026 will take Brilliant Lady to the landscapes of Alaska. Departing from Seattle, the line will offer a mixture of itineraries from May through September. Details of the itinerary will be announced soon.

Good to know: Starting May 8, 2024, travelers can submit an early deposit to secure their priority window to book one of the limited Alaskan itineraries before they open to the public. Placeholders are $500 for Sea Terraces, $1,000 for RockStar Quarters and $2,500 for Mega RockStar Quarters. Virgin Voyages is also offering a “Brilliant 4 You Pass” with access to all of Brilliant Lady’s "MerMaiden" voyages.

Guests previously slated to sail on Brilliant Lady will be given priority access to book a "MerMaiden" voyage.

For more information, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Princess to Offer 2026 Total Solar Eclipse Sailing in Europe

Holland America Guarantees Glacier Views on All Alaska Cruises

Carnival Completes Rollout of Environmental Compliance Software

SeaDream Yacht Club Unveils New Caribbean Voyages for Fall 2026