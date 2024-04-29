This Week in Cruise: New Ships, New Appointments

Cunard Line officially welcomed its new Queen Anne, while Norwegian Cruise Line floated out its new Norwegian Aqua. Princess Cruises opened bookings for the new all-inclusive Sanctuary Collection staterooms on Sun Princess and the new Star Princess. In addition, Princess announced a delay in Star Princess' delivery from July 29, 2025, to September 26, 2025; that will result in the cancelation of the nine sailings.

Royal Caribbean International broke ground on the new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, a 17-acre private-island-type experience in Nassau, the Bahamas. It will open to the line’s cruise guests in 2025. Separately, parent company Royal Caribbean Group reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.35 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.77. The financial results were better than the company's guidance due to stronger pricing on close-in demand, strength in onboard revenue and favorable timing of expenses.

Chris Austin was appointed president of Explora Journeys, North America. In addition, Windstar Cruises expanded guest services with new leadership appointments.

In honor of its company’s 50-plus-year, rock-and-roll history, Virgin Voyages has announced its second annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage” on all three ships. The line-up of special guests will span everyone from Richard Branson, the line’s founder, to Boy George from Culture Club, Virgin executives and a group of Virgin Galactic astronauts.

Aqua Expeditions adds two new Indonesia sailings in 2025. Silversea reintroduced its “Suite Upgrades” promotion, available on a collection of over 550 voyages departing May 2024 through 2026. For the first time ever, the “Suite Upgrades” promotion can be combined with both Door-to-Door and Port-to-Port All-Inclusive fares, as well as Silversea’s fare guarantee, Venetian Society savings and combo savings programs, among others.

In sister publication Luxury Travel Advisor, Riverside Luxury Cruises’ Gregor Gerlach, co-owner and chairman of Riverside and The Seaside Collection, provided insight about the new river line at a private dinner in Riverside Debussy’s Vintage Room.