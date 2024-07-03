Windstar Cruises Extended Its "Sail Beyond Ordinary" Promotion

Windstar Cruises is extending and expanding its "Sail Beyond Ordinary" promotion, which offers customers a complimentary all-inclusive package on 2024 voyages, complete with onboard Wi-Fi, all gratuities, and unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails. New dates for sailings through March 31, 2025 have also been added to the promotion.

The new version, which is now available for booking, builds upon the all-inclusive upgrade offer with double Yacht Club member discounts for 2024 and Q1 2025 voyages, reduced deposits on 2024 voyages, and the addition of 2025 voyages departing through March 31. The new "Sail Beyond Ordinary" offer is valid until September 30 and includes popular destinations such as French Polynesia and newer itineraries such as winter in the Mediterranean.

Yacht Club Member discounts are for returning Windstar guests. With double discounts on departures through March 31, 2025, they receive 10 percent off (double the standard 5 percent discount) published fare as an additional thank you for being a loyal guest.

Reduced deposits include the following:

Sailings of 10 days or less: $200 per person

Sailings of 11 to 17 days: $600 per person

Sailings of 18-plus days: $1,000 per person

The offer is available on all of Windstar's six yachts, from the all-suite Star Class to the classic masted Wind Class sailing vessels. Top 2024 and Q1 2025 destinations include French Polynesia, where the line sails year-round and is the small ship expert; Iceland, where Windstar circumnavigates the country; Canada and New England, where Windstar times sailings for maximum fall colors; and uncrowded and unique winter Mediterranean ports like Valencia, Spain and Catania, Sicily. Caribbean, Panama Canal and Costa Rica sailings are popular winter getaway destinations.

More details are available at www.windstarcruises.com.

