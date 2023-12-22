New Developments Coming to Mazatlán in 2024

The Mazatlán Tourism Board has announced new developments in 2024 within the hospitality and commercial industries. In the new year, the Mexican city will welcome Dreams Estrella Del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, Fiesta Americana Zona Dorada and Nus Wyndham Garden Suites, among others.

The Municipal Government of Mazatlán shared that the projects developed this year in the city amassed an initial investment of about $817 million. In 2023, Mazatlán worked on 45 projects, of which 64 percent were related to the tourism-real estate industry. The hotels opening in 2024 will add 900 rooms to the city’s hospitality portfolio. Most notably, the Dreams Estrella Del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort is expected to open in April 2024 and will include eight on-site restaurants and an 18-hole golf course, while the Nus Wyndham Garden Suites will debut in Q2 of 2024 in the new Marina Mazatlán neighborhood.

In addition, Grupo Posadas will open Fiesta Americana Mazatlán in 2024, as well as two new hotels under the InterContinental Hotels Group brand in the Golden Zone and the Marina Mazatlán. Adding to the new tourism offerings coming to Mazatlán will be the inauguration of the NUS Suites & Plaza commercial center, offering restaurants, bars and shopping on the ground floor of the Nus Wyndham Garden Suites property.

Moreover, most recently, Mazatlán debuted Gran Acuario Mazatlán "Mar de Cortés, the largest aquarium in Mexico and considered among one of the most important in Latin America. Located within walking-distance from the popular 12-mile-long boardwalk that lines the Pacific Ocean coast, the aquarium invites visitors to appreciate the biodiversity found in the Sea of Cortez, declared a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2015.

