New Lounge Unveiled at San Francisco's International Airport

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has unveiled its newest airport lounge, The Club, located in the renovated Harvey Milk Terminal 1. The new space, designed by Airport Dimensions, is inspired by "the natural beauty, culture and tastes" of Northern California. Spanning over 12,000 square feet with 249 seats, it offers a range of amenities focused on personal well-being and internationally recognized sustainability standards.

Developed in partnership with architecture and design firm Corgan, the lounge draws inspiration from the Redwood Forest. A tree canopy ceiling creates the illusion of dappled sunlight filtering through leaves, guiding guests toward a cabin-inspired bar and open dining area. The space includes a mix of private and social seating arrangements, while a glazed concourse viewing area evokes the iconic San Francisco fog.

Continuing its dedication to showcasing local talent, The Club SFO displays art by Californian artists Cathy Lu and Denise Laws. Throughout the lounge, guests will discover Laws’ unique pieces, including an installation crafted from reclaimed foil-lined packaging. A wall mural in the dining area depicts a panoramic view of the Redwood Forest, the primary inspiration behind the lounge’s design. Additionally, Lu's ceramic sculptures, emulating traditional Chinese imagery, will soon be featured in the lounge.

The Club SFO pays tribute to the region’s culinary scene by using fresh ingredients and partnering with homegrown suppliers. The lounge also has a 100 percent Northern California wine list and offers a peak-hours action station by Foley Family Wines. Recipes are crafted with seasonal ingredients.

The Club SFO also offers innovative wellness and fitness spaces. Two bespoke fitness mirrors and complementary equipment provide easy access to workouts on the go, while three Luminescence rooms offer individual "sanctuaries" equipped with adjustable color temperature lighting. Warm hues promote relaxation, while cooler tones offer a boost of energy, allowing guests to tailor the environment to their needs. Additionally, the Relaxation Room provides a space to unwind with ottoman seating and a light wall designed to induce calm.

The Club additionally offers guests a first-of-its-kind experience with a micro-climate fireplace, designed to create the illusion of a campfire using water vapor and lighting. The space is temperature controlled for added comfort.

Good to know: The Club SFO has secured LEED Gold certification. This was achieved by implementing multiple sustainability and efficiency measures, including energy-efficient systems and technologies, comprehensive recycling and composting, the use of biophilia and water-efficient systems. Furthermore, The Club at SFO utilizes low-carbon footprint materials and PVC-free fabrics in its construction, complemented by the extensive use of reclaimed native Redwood.

The new San Francisco lounge is available to members of Priority Pass and LoungeKey customers. Both Priority Pass and LoungeKey are operated by Collinson International, part of The Collinson Group, which is the parent company of Airport Dimensions.

With three lounges already available in International Terminal A, The Club is the fourth San Franciscan lounge to join Collinson International’s global lounge network, giving both Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey customers a brand-new lounge to access in this key U.S. travel hub. The lounge is also available to all San Francisco International Airport travelers through the purchase of a Club Pass online or at the lounge.

The Club at SFO will be open from 4.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. every day. Fore more information, visit www.airportdimensions.com.

