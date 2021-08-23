Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay to Reopen Next Month

Located on the northern coast of Jamaica, the adults-only Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay is slated to reopen on September 1, 2021, offering spacious suites and amenities such as butler service, massage bathtubs in each room and 24-hour in-room dining. The resort also has a wide variety of cuisine options, including three à la carte restaurants, a buffet restaurant, a poolside restaurant and a beach restaurant.

For activity-seekers, non-motorized water sports like paddle surfing, kayaking and snorkeling are available in addition to a fully equipped gym, two tennis courts, a volleyball court and a soccer field. Those wishing to unwind can enjoy a cannabis-infused massage with reggae music playing in the background at The Bahia Spa, Bahia Principe’s on-site spa. Guests can also laze around on the resort’s private beach. Daily entertainment includes themed events and dance classes.

Good to know: Guests of Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay can also access Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica’s restaurants and facilities, which reopened July of last year. The resorts are located adjacent to each other.



To provide a safe and convenient COVID-19 testing option, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts offers on-site antigen and PCR tests at competitive prices in both properties in Jamaica. Safety and hygiene measures in place include social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfection, continuous training, health checks, digitalizing experiences and more.

Grupo Piñero’s Bahia Principe hotel chain has properties in the Dominican Republic, as well as the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain in the Canaries and Balearic Islands.

For more information, visit: www.bahia-principe.com.

