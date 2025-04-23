Banyan Group Opens First Garrya Hotel in Vietnam

Banyan Group has announced the opening of Garrya Mu Cang Chai, a resort in the mountain and rice terrace region of Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai province in Northern Vietnam. Recognized as a national natural heritage site, Mu Cang Chai—located over 186 miles north of Hanoi—attracts visitors with its seasonal beauty and culture.

As the first international resort brand in the region and Garrya’s inaugural property in Vietnam, Garrya Mu Cang Chai covers six and a half hectares of greenery. The resort offers 110 rooms, suites and villas with views of rice terraces and mountains. Accessible from Hanoi by a scenic six-hour drive, the resort is close to iconic sites such as Mam Xoi and Mong Ngua rice terrace hills, the Mu Cang Chai bamboo forest, H’Mong ethnic villages and the Khau Pha pass.

The rooms, suites and villas range from 320 to 1,655 square feet, offer panoramic views of the tranquil countryside; the Mu Cang Chai Pool Suite and Mountain View Pool Villa have bamboo accents, a cultural symbol of Vietnam, with brocade motifs typical of the H’Mong people. The Wellbeing Suite and Wellbeing Pool Suite cater to guests seeking a rejuvenating escape, with access to the Hydro Wellbeing Area and inclusive spa treatments. Each villa is connected by tree-lined pathways and gardens with native vegetation—including the region’s iconic Tớ Dày flower.

For dining, the all-day dining restaurant offers nutritious cuisine alongside a selection of international, Asian, local and Vietnamese dishes. The restaurant has a bright interior, adorned with Vietnamese bamboo-inspired décor and high ceilings overlooking the surrounding mountains and rice terraces. Charcoal Grill offers an interactive dining experience with a live open kitchen serving a blend of Western, Asian and Vietnamese dishes. The restaurant highlights traditional charcoal and dry wood cooking methods, adapted from the local ethnic groups, providing an authentic taste of the region. Underground Sport Bar provides a different atmosphere with gin-infused craft cocktails and light bites, accompanied by acoustic bands. Screening Rooms offer a space for music immersion. BZen Pool Bar, next to the outdoor pool, serves light meals, fresh juices and kombuchas, while the Lobby Lounge is ideal for a coffee or tea.

The property is home to the 8LEMENTS Spa, a relaxation cocoon. Guests will have access to essential well-being products and area that nurture both individuals and the environment. The Hydro Wellbeing Area offers a range of facilities including hot/warm and cold pools, shower experiences, a rain mist shower walk, an infrared sauna and a herbal steam room. These amenities enhance well-being by improving blood circulation, aiding detoxification and boosting metabolism. The area provides both hot and cold treatments for a holistic experience. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy ReCharge Gym, a comprehensive fitness center, while those who prefer group activities can enjoy a variety of board games, including billiards and football, at the Social Zone.

For further information, visit www.garrya.com/mu-cang-chai.

