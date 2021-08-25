The Beaumont in London Reopens With Updated Look

After a 17-month enforced closure, The Beaumont has opened its doors this week, with a handful of upgrades. Along with a brand-new bar, lounge and al fresco dining terrace, The Beaumont’s Art Deco interiors have been rethought and refurbished by New York-based designer Thierry Despont and London-based architects Reardon Smith.

When you first walk in, the lobby's mahogany-shell sofas have been reupholstered in "Ellington," a jazz-age velour fabric, accompanied by matching armchairs in honey-colored chenille and lounge chairs covered in antique leather. The bar, Le Magritte, has been relocated and redesigned as a 30-seater standalone bar. It specializes in bourbons, American whiskies and cocktails, from jazz-age classics to Frank Sinatra’s favorite, the Rusty Nail. The former bar space, The Lounge, has been converted to an all-day dining space.

The Terrace is a new addition and offers al fresco drinking and dining for the first time at The Beaumont, on the sheltered outdoor terrace facing Brown Hart Gardens. It will serve drinks alongside a light menu from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and can be covered and heated in colder weather. The Colony Grill has been updated with new murals and artworks, while its much-loved banquettes have been freshly reupholstered in deep red Italian leather.



Apart from the bar and eateries an entirely new suite—The Mayfair Suite—has been added on the first floor overlooking Brown Hart Gardens. The suite has the flexibility to be reconfigured with one or two bedrooms, and takes its inspiration from the Art Deco style of the hotel. The Spa, too, has grown with a larger gymnasium and an addition of an extra treatment room taking the total to four, enhancing the existing steam room, sauna, cold plunge pool and traditional warmed marble hammam massage table.

In all the hotel, which opened in 2014, has just 50 rooms and 22 suites and studios.

