Club Med Cancún Yucatan to Undergo Major Renovations

Club Med has announced that Club Med Cancún Yucatan will undergo enhancements to its wellness and family space. Upgrades to its Family Oasis and the addition of a Wellness Island will create more spaces within the resort for guests to recharge and connect. The family-friendly, all-inclusive property—and Cancún’s only resort with three private beachfronts—provides an exceptional setting for water sports, family activities, and venturing through Mexico’s rich Mayan culture.

Guests can soon expect:

A Sports & Wellness Island that will combine an active sports area with a relaxation space. It will incorporate a new palapa for a ene yoga experience in the trees with a lagoon view, plus facilities for archery, bocce ball, mini golf, multi-sport courts, and the Circus School by Club Med. Set to complete April 2024.

that will combine an active sports area with a relaxation space. It will incorporate a new palapa for a ene yoga experience in the trees with a lagoon view, plus facilities for archery, bocce ball, mini golf, multi-sport courts, and the Circus School by Club Med. Set to complete April 2024. A dedicated Family Oasis and Children’s Clubs , located next to the pickleball courts and Aguamarina family section, which will include spacious family suites, a pool, kids bar and more. Set to complete December 2024.

, located next to the pickleball courts and family section, which will include spacious family suites, a pool, kids bar and more. Set to complete December 2024. The Kids Club relocating next to Aguamarina to minimize travel distance from family accommodations.

relocating next to Aguamarina to minimize travel distance from family accommodations. An updated Baby Club Med, where parents can leave their babies (four to 23 months) in the safe hands of professionally trained staff. Babies will be able to discover color, sounds and the natural environment through activities including music workshops, nature walks, painting activities and daily family activities such as cooking classes, pool parties and snack time.

Refreshed play facilities, including a themed Splash Park, Water Park, Mini Pool & Playground, Fun Zone and Mini Cinema.

Following the renovations, Club Med Cancún Yucatan will join Club Med Punta Cana, offering all-inclusive family vacations in North America. In addition to unlimited food and beverage, daily entertainment, and 25-plus land and water activities, the resort offers a "five-star" Exclusive Collection space, Jade, for an extra touch of luxury. Club Med Cancún Yucatan will remain open throughout the renovations.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.com.

