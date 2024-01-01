Introducing: Volga Hotel, Mexico City

Volga Hotel, by Mexico’s hospitality collection Hamak Hotels, has opened in Mexico City’s vibrant Cuauhtemoc neighborhood. Centrally located, Volga is within walking distance to both the Roma and Condesa neighborhoods, and just a block away from Paseo de la Reforma Avenue. The boutique hotel sports a modern interior design, evocative art installations and exclusive pop-ups showcasing globally recognized artists.

Designed by Aisha Ballesteros, Benedikt Fahlbusch and Javier Sanchez of JSa Architecture, Volga has a brutalist exterior that leads to a contemporary minimalist interior. Spaces are "soothing and theatrical," accented by elegant and raw materials, colors and textures including large-scale lava, stone, brass and travertine artwork of sculptor, painter and visual artist Perla Krauze.

Volga’s signature restaurant is curated by Edo Kobayashi and is his first foray into Mediterranean cuisine. Guests will also find small bites and ethnobotanical mixology while lounging poolside on the rooftop with panoramic views of Mexico City. Good to know: Volga hosts live performances both on the rooftop and in its underground Music Room. Additionally, it houses TIER 2/5, a concept store curated by local tastemaker Sally Gallante, as well as a dedicated exhibition space, a mezcaleria and tasting table, and a meditative garden.

Volga Hotel has 50 accommodations, including 34 deluxe rooms, 14 suites and two spacious grand suites, all adorned with a variety of distinct Turkish marble and a scent made in collaboration with Aromaria as part of a line of custom bath amenities.

Mexico City’s chic Cuauhtémoc neighborhood is known for its numerous independent designer stores and restaurants.

For more information, visit www.hotelvolga.mx.

