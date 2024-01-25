Club Med Debuts Kiroro Grand in Japan

Club Med has announced the official opening of Club Med Kiroro Grand on the northern island of Hokkaido. The resort is located within the Kiroro region, renowned for its record-breaking 69-foot snowfall and an extended 160-day winter.

Club Med Kiroro Grand has 266 guestrooms. The resort offers direct access to the ski domain with 23 courses catering to skiers of all levels. Ski and lift passes will be ready upon arrival. Guests can choose to partake in private or group ski and snowboard lessons tailored for all ages and skill levels.

Club Med Kiroro Grand houses four restaurants and a bar. Yoichi is the resort’s primary dining spot serving international fare; The Ogon is a hot pot haven serving Asian cuisine crafted with locally sourced ingredients; The Ebisu is a sushi specialty restaurant; The Kaen is where the art of yakiniku grilling comes to life; and Yotei Bar serves a range of snacks and handcrafted beverages. The Ebisu and The Kaen are available for dine-in at additional costs.

Guests can indulge in a range of soothing therapies at the Club Med Spa. The resort also offers Club Med’s first traditional Japanese onsen overlooking the snowy mountainscape.

Additionally, guests can embark on a day trip to the coastal town of Otaru, a mere 40-minute drive from the resort, to explore its history, and signature glasswork, oil lamp and music box craftsmanship. They can also enjoy tasting sessions at the Yoichi Distillery, founded in 1934.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.asia.

